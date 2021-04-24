Tsitsipas stops Sinner to advance to the Barcelona final

04/24/2021 at 4:56 PM CEST

Stefanos Tsitsipas, number 5 in the world, advanced this Saturday to the final of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy after stopping the momentum of Jannik Sinner with a solvent triumph for 6-3 and 6-3 in an hour and 23 minutes.

Tsitsipas started the game ready to clip the young Sinner’s wings from the opening game, but the Italian resolved in his favor the first three break balls against him with which he found the first turn to serve.

After the scare and until the equator of the first set, the Greek continued to show one more point of tennis and maturity than his rival, but Sinner, 19, did not give his arm to twist armed with the self-confidence that led him to the semifinals.

The resistance ended in the eighth game, when Tsitsipas seized the last of three break opportunities. that was tried to put the 5-3 and close the sleeve a game later.

The number 19 of the ATP increased the intensity of his blows in the second set, knowing that what was offered in the first was not enough to win, and he was close to surprising the second seed of the tournament by having a ball of ‘ break ‘with 2-1 in his favor on the scoreboard, a situation that Tsitsipas managed to turn around to make it 2-2.

Boosted by the fervor to save that adverse moment, the recent Monte Carlo champion managed to break the serve of the inexperienced Sinner in the subsequent game (3-2).

The world number 5 did not give up that valuable advantage until the conclusion of the match, which he finally resolved by a comfortable 6-3 and 6-3.

Tsitsipas, finalist in Barcelona in 2018, will face in the title match against the winner of the crossing between Pablo Carreño and Rafa Nadal, his executioner in that final three years ago.