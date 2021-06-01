Tsitsipas starts Roland Garros with victory over Chardy

EFE | Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas passed the first test in Paris to reach the second round of the French Open with a 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-1 victory over Frenchman Jeremy Chardy.

The fifth-seeded Greek, who extended his winning streak on clay to five matches after clinching the title in Lyon last week, struggled in the first set on an empty court Philippe Chatrier after spectators were sent home at 9 pm, in respect of the curfew in France.

Tsitsipas, who lost to 13-time Roland Garros champion Rafa Nadal in the Barcelona final, outpointed a defenseless Chardy in the next two sets, completing his triumph in just over two hours. In the second round, the Greek will face the American Sebastian Korda or the Spanish Pedro Martínez.