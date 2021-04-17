Tsitsipas-Rublev, final of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000

04/17/2021

Two of the main representatives of the new generation of tennis today, the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and the Russian Andrey Rublev, they will seek their first Masters 1000 title in the final of the Monte Carlo tournament.

The Russian, the executioner of the Spanish Rafa Nadal, prolonged his good moment with a firm victory against the Danish Casper Ruud, twenty-seventh in the world, by 6-3 and 7-5 after eighty minutes.

Rublev’s fifth victory over Ruud in as many clashes highlighted the great level of the Moscow player, eighth in the world and who Spanish Fernando Vicente trains.

Andrei Rublev, who gave his rival no choice, Especially when in the second set the Dane wanted to react and extend the match, leading him to his second final in 2021 after the one in Rotterdam that he won.

The Russian, the eighth player in the world, is aiming for the ninth final of his career. In Monte Carlo he has shown a high level of play. Firm and solid. And in this course he is on the way to improving what he obtained in 2020, his best year, when he won five trophies.

Rublev will meet Tsitsipas for the eighth time who previously overwhelmed Briton Daniel Evans 6-2 6-1 in seventy minutes.

The Hellenic tennis player, fifth in the ATP classification, intends to release his record this season after losing the final in Acapulco, and raise his harvest to six.

It will be the third final of a Masters 1000 for Tsitsipas who lost Madrid in 2019 and Canada in 2018. He has never won a tournament in this category, although two years ago he won the ATP Finals.

Monte Carlo will be the seventh match between the Russian and the Greek. The balance is absolute with three wins for each. It will also be the second final between the two. The previous one, also on land, in Hamburg last year, was for the Russian who also won the most recent duel, in the semi-finals in Rotterdam a few months ago.