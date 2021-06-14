Tsitsipas reveals that she learned of her grandmother’s death 5 minutes before playing the final

“Life is not about winning or losing. It’s about enjoying every moment of life while alone or with others. Winning trophies and celebrating victories means a lot, but it isn’t everything. 5 minutes before hitting the track, my grandmother lost her battle with life. A wise woman, whose faith in life and her desire to give and provide cannot be compared to any other human being I have ever met. It is important to have more people like her in the world, because these people make you feel alive. This is dedicated to her. Only her. Thank you for raising my father. Without him, this would not have been possible ”, was the message he wrote Stefanos Tsitsipas on his Instagram, just a few minutes ago. Very hard news that he knew just a little while before playing the most important game of his life.