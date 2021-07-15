Tsitsipas returns to earth with a great debut in Hamburg

Following his disappointing role at Wimbledon, Stefanos Tsitsipas returned to compete in the ATP Hamburg 2021, an ideal place to regain sensations before traveling to the Olympic event in Tokyo. The German clay court seems to suit him like a charm: in a not easy debut against Dominik Koepfer, the Greek tennis player brought out his hierarchy and mentality at key moments to win two sets (7-6 (2), 6-3) after starting break down in the first set. In the quarterfinals you already wait Filip Krajinovic, who got rid of Philipp Kohlschreiber in the most disputed match of the day (7-5, 4-6, 6-3).

Other results of the round of 16:

Laslo Djere d. Thiago Seyboth Wild 7-6 (1), 6-1

Nikoloz Basilashvili d. Seba Báez due to retirement (due to COVID-19)