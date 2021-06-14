Tsitsipas resigns Halle due to exhaustion | Excelsior

Berlin

Stefanos Tsitsipas, defeated on Sunday by Novak Djokovic in the Roland Garros final, announced his withdrawal from the Halle grass tournament on Monday (Germany), which begins this Monday, invoking fatigue.

I am exhausted after the last two weeks of competition in Paris and the final to five sets yesterday (Sunday). I unfortunately cannot play in Halle, “explains the 22-year-old Greek, who also revealed that he learned of the death of his grandmother on Sunday a few minutes before the start of his final at Roland-Garros.

The Greek was the second seeded in Halle, behind Russian Daniil Medvedev. Roger Federer, a ten-time winner of the German tournament, is also among those entered.

cmb

