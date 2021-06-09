Tsitsipas repeats semifinals and secures Djokovic’s No. 1

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas he is living up to his season on clay. Champion in Monte Carlo and Lyon, finalist in Godó, he repeats a few months later in the Roland Garros semifinals. He took advantage of the surface factor to defeat the Russian Daniil Medvedev, with whom he started in the Parisian night session with a negative record of 1-6.

The moscotiva closed its participation with a serve underneath, spoon, with point of ‘match’. It did not surprise the Hellenic, who happened to him in the network and sealed the victory.

Tsitsipas, 22 years old and world No. 5, won 6-3, 7-6 (3) and 7-5 in 2h.19 ‘, meeting on Friday with the German Alexander Zverev, executioner of the Spanish Alejandro Davidovich by 6-4, 6-1 and 6-1.

Medvedev, 25 years old, consolidates his second position in the world ranking, although his defeat ensures that Novak Djokovic he leaves with No. 1 regardless of what he does in the quarterfinals with the Italian Matteo Berrettini and, if he happens, in the ‘semis’ against Rafa Nadal or Diego Schwartman.

The Muscovite had the option of leading in the classification if he reached the final and ‘Nole’ stumbled before. However, Medvedev’s contest was surprising, who had lost the four games prior to this edition at Roland Garros. That he had announced his hatred of clay, a rejection that he converted into love seeing how it improved and reached the quarters.