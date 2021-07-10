Tsitsipas receives one of the four WCs to contest the ATP 500 in Hamburg

The ATP 500 from Hamburg, which will take place next week in the German port city, will have as its main seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who received an invitation to participate in the tournament. In addition, the Greek, who will add a little more pace before traveling to the Tokyo Olympics, will be joined by locals Philipp Kohlschreiber and Daniel Altmaier and the young Spaniard Nicola Kuhn.

