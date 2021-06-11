Tsitsipas receives a wildcard to play the Halle tournament

No adaptation time, far from it. Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas who today will play the semifinal of Roland Garros 2021 against the German Alexander Zverev has received a wildcard to play the tournament of Find, a contest that will begin in the next few days and where the Hellenic tennis player will arrive physically tired after the effort of playing a Grand Slam and without time to adapt to the grass. We already know that the change from dirt to grass is one of the most abrupt in tennis. Will Tsitsipas get off last minute or will he accept the challenge?