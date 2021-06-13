Tsitsipas raja de Djokovic: “At the end of the second set, Novak went to the locker room and when he came back he looked like another player”

It was another of the most talked about topics in the last hours. After losing the second set 6-2 to Stefanos Tsitsipas, Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic went back to the dressing room for no reason. After returning to court, the game changed completely, something Tsitsipas stressed at a press conference: “After the second set, Novak went to the locker room and when he came back he looked like a totally different player. I don’t know what happened there. But from then on he played. very good “, said Tsitsipas that he did not like the act performed by the number one in the world at all.