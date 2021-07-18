Tsitsipas publicly stands in favor of coaching

It is such a hackneyed issue that many times we do not pay it the attention it deserves, until one of the main protagonists of the men’s circuit comes to the fore and positions himself in such a forceful way. We talk about coaching –Prohibited in ATP– and Stefanos Tsitsipas, the man who today shared a tweet making his ideas on the subject very clear.

“Coaching at every point should be allowed in tennis. The sport needs to accept this. We are probably the only global sport that still does not allow coaching during the game. It has to be made legal. It is about time this sport took a step forward. “, said the Greek in his social networks.