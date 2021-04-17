Tsitsipas overwhelms Evans towards Monte Carlo final

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, 22 years old and world No. 5, has overwhelmed the British in Monte Carlo Dan evans, 30 years old and 33rd ATP, 6-2 and 6-1 in one hour and 9 minutes. The Hellenic will play his third final in the ATP Masters 1000, after the losses in Canada 2018 and Madrid 2019.

This Sunday, a duel against the best of the semifinal between Rafa Nadal’s executioner, the Russian Andrey Rublev, and one of the regular tennis players at the Manacor academy, the Norwegian Casper Ruud.

They will all meet again next week at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy. Evans will also participate, the surprise of the week submitting to Novak Djokovic when he had only won four ATP matches on clay before coming to the Principality.

An aggressive Tsitsipas did not let an Evans head up without the spark of other days, with the physical and emotional batteries signaling the need for a recharge. The Englishman simultaneously singles and doubles, as he will also do in Barcelona forming a great duo with his compatriot Neal Skupski, with whom he must later return to the court in the penultimate round of the specialty.

Tsitsipas, who came back without problems the only break ball against, will focus on opening his record of the campaign, adding a sixth crown in his fourteenth final. In clay he has the title of Estoril 2019. On this surface he made himself known internationally reaching the last day of Godó 2018, falling before Rafael Nadal.