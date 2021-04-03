Tsitsipas, out of the Miami semifinals

The Polish Hubert Hurkacz recovered the initial advantage of Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (2-6, 6-3 and 6-4) to secure the triumph in Miami and reach, for the first time in his career, the semi-finals of a Masters 1000.

The 24-year-old from Wroclaw frustrated the Hellenic, who conceded his fifth loss of the season and was left out of the race for tournament success with high expectations following the elimination of first seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia against the Spanish Roberto Bautista.

The Pole, 37th in the world and that this year he added the triumph in Delray Beach to the one he achieved in 2019 in Winston Salem, his only successes so far, kept the guy despite Tsitsipas overwhelming start and the overwhelming balance against the precedents.

Hurkacz, what it took two hours and 22 minutes to win the Greek, had lost in four of the five previous duels against Helleno. The most recent a few weeks ago in Rotterdam. It fell in the most recent. He could only beat him in Montreal in 2019.

In his second participation in Miami, the Polish tennis player will face in the semifinals against the winner of the match between the American Sebastian Korda and the Russian Andrei Rublev, fourth seed.