Tsitsipas, new and historic Monte Carlo champion, devastating Rublev

Stefanos Tsitsipas He keeps making a lot of history for an anonymous Greek men’s tennis player until he broke in. The historic 2019 ATP Finals champion has taken another step in his meteoric rise by conquering his first ATP Masters 1000.

He is the new Monte Carlo champion, without giving up a set. He closed the week by devastating the executioner of Rafael Nadal, the russian Andrey Rublev. 6-3 and 6-3 in one hour and eleven minutes of the end of an event without an audience due to the pandemic.

His mother, the Russian Julia SalnikovaShe had triumphed on the same stage as a junior, in 1981, and had not yet met Apostolos Tsitsipas, father and coach of the world number five, at 22 years old.

“It all started here,” he wrote on the television camera signing his success. Tsitsipas also recalled with emotion that as a child, at the age of six, he had gone to the Monte-Carlo Country Club slopes to see Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer.

With hardly any mistakes, very aggressive, enlightened, he overwhelmed Rublev, 23 years old and No. 8 in the world (on Monday he will be 7th ahead of Roger Federer). The Muscovite could not deploy his machine to score winners. He never managed to take the initiative against a highly inspired opponent.

The sixth crown for Stefanos Tsitsipas, first of the season. He unbalances the record with Andrey Rublev in his favor. He leads 4-3, 2-1 on clay.

The Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy he is already waiting for both of them on the slopes of the RCT Barcelona-1899.