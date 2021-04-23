Tsitsipas meets Sinner in some magnificent Godó semifinals

Stefanos Tsitsipas, No. 5 in the world, will play on Saturday against Jannik Sinner (19th) magnificent semifinals in the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-68th Conde de Godó Trophy: tie between them so far (1-1), both games in Rome (2019, 2020), also on gravel.

Filled with confidence, the Greek has dictated his law before Felix Auger-Aliassime, 20 years old and 20th in the ranking, and has prevailed in his quarterfinal match by a double 6-3 in 1h.22 ‘of play. Since raising 0-40 in the second game, Tsitsipas took over the match against an Auger this time without enough momentum to reverse the situation.

Tsitsipas, 22, and Sinner, 19, have reached the semifinals without losing a set and exhibiting the best tennis of the whole week. With his 11 titles in the RCTB, Rafael Nadal He is irremediably the favorite, but the solvency of the Greek and the Italian contrasts for the moment with the hard work done by the champion in his first two meetings, in which he needed all three sets to beat Ilya Ivashka and Kei Nishikori.

Tsitsipas, champion on Sunday in Monte Carlo, his first title Masters 1,000, already links eight victories and 15 sets won in a row, another example of his exceptional moment of form. In fact, the Greek marches first of the Race to Turin, the ranking of the current year, and it is one triumph behind the leader of 2021 in that section (25-5), only surpassed by the Russian Andrey Rublev (26-6).

Auger was a nightmare for Stefanos in his junior stage, but the Hellenic has reversed that trend among them as confirmation of his greater maturity. “He’s the toughest opponent I’ve ever faced,” Tsitsipas said when he lost to Felix in the quarterfinals. Queen’s.

Then Auger had won all five of his games against the Greek, two on the ATP and three on the ITF circuit, but since then Tsitsipas has been 4-0 in favor with the Canadian.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, in action against Stefanos Tsitsipas

Felix is ​​another exponent on the rise of the ‘Next Gen’, but his virtues are blurred for the moment when he faces the world top-10. His balance with them is negative (2-15) and his two victories came against Tsitsipas.

There you have land to work with Toni Nadal, who has joined his technical team with the aim of gaining “more consistency” and, therefore, closing the gap with the best tennis players and entering the top-10 sooner or later.