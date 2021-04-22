Tsitsipas meets Auger in the Godó Trophy rooms

After debuting like a tornado against Jaume Munar (6-0, 6-2), Stefanos Tsitsipas has also won and convinced before Alex De Minaur in the round of 16 Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-68th Conde de Godó Trophy: 7-5 and 6-3 in 1h.24 ‘.

The Greek, 22 years old and world No. 5, maintains the positive momentum of his first title Masters 1,000, achieved last Sunday on the land of Monte Carlo, and will star on Thursday another interesting quarterfinal duel between high-quality youngsters with the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, 20 years old, 20th in the ranking and new pupil of Toni Nadal. Tsitsipas dominates their previous crosses 3-2.

In fact, the other crossing of quarters defined so far will also be another clash between two firm exponents of the ‘Next Gen’, the Russian Andrey Rublev, the ‘veteran’ with 23 years, and the Italian Jannik Sinner, increasingly looking like a star at 19 years old.

Tsitsipas and De Miñaur, 22 years old and world No. 25, reached 6-5 in the first set without having any chance to break either, but in that 12th game the Greek took a step forward and, champion mark, was he placed 15-40 to have his first break points and take advantage of the second to score the sleeve 7-5.

De Miñaur stirred like a wounded lion and opened the second set with an unexpected break and an initial 0-2, but Stefanos returned the ‘break’ in the fourth game (2-2) and gave the final blow with another break in the eighth (5-3).

Tsitsipas went 40-0 with his serve, but the Australian was able to overcome those first three match balls, especially brilliant the third after one of the points of the week, as you can see in the following video. It was De Miñaur’s last tail blow because his rival then closed his victory 6-3.

The Greek player has seven victories and 13 consecutive sets. He is the leader of the Race to Turin, the current year’s ranking, after having reached at least the fourth in his seven ATP tournaments: title in Monte Carlo, final in Acapulco, semi-finals in Australia and Rotterdam and fourth in Marseille, Miami and Barcelona, ​​where he can still advance further.

With that trajectory, Tsitsipas is the second tennis player with the most victories in 2021 (24-5), only surpassed by Rublev (26-5).