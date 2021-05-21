Tsitsipas, Khachanov and Musetti, in the semifinals of the ATP of Lyon

Greek Stefano Tsitsipas, second seed, and Russian Karen Khachanov, eighth, reached the semifinals of the Lyon tournament together with Italian Lorenzo Musetti, on a day marked by rain that interrupted the other quarter-final match between the British Cameron Norrie and the French Arthur Rinderknech.

Tsitsipas, the fifth player in the world, took an hour to settle his appointment with the Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka whom he beat 6-3, 6-4. The Athenian, this year winner of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 and finalist in Barcelona and Acapulco, aspires in Lyon for the seventh trophy of his career.

The Greek will be measured in the semifinals with the Italian Lorenzo Musetti, 19 years old and 88 in the ranking, who already lost to Helleno in the Acapulco tournament last March, in the semifinals, his best record so far in 2021.

The transalpine beat the Slovenian Aljaz Bedene by 6-3 and 7-6 (2) in eighty-five minutes.

Also part of the semi-final lineup is Russian Khachanov, who eliminated Frenchman Richard Gasquet 6-1, 7-6 (3). The Muscovite, a semifinalist in Melbourne at the beginning of the season, took an hour and 25 minutes to get his quarterfinal match to the champion of this tournament in 2006.

Khachanov aspires in Lyon for his fifth title, the first since 2018, his best year, when he achieved three of the four trophies that are part of his record.

The Russian tennis player will play in the semifinals against the winner of the match between the British Cameron Norrie and the French, suspended in the second game of the third set (6-3, 3-6 and 1-0), because of the rain.