Stefanos Tsitsipas continues burning stages on your way to the dream of getting the gold that drives you Olympic Games Tokyo 2021. The Greek tennis player returned to transmit very good feelings and echoed this in words after the triumph against Tiafoe. “It has been a different feeling to play indoors, everything is going a little faster, but I have been able to play my game perfectly. I am maintaining very high levels of concentration and I am very happy with my performance,” he said.