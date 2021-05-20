Tsitsipas goes to the quarterfinals in Lyon and Thiem falls to Norrie

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 tournament in Lyon on Thursday, while the Austrian Dominic Thiem and the Argentine Diego schwartzman they were eliminated.

Tsitsipas, seeded No. 2 and No. 5 in the world, making his debut in the tournament, easily defeated the American Tommy paul (6-1, 6-3). In the quarterfinals he will face the Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka, number 60 in the world, who eliminated the French Gaël Monfils.

Schwartzman, meanwhile, faced Frenchman Richard Gasquet (34), who won 6-3, 7-5 at the semifinalist at the last Roland Garros in autumn. Gasquet will face Karen Kachanov (Russia), seeded number 8, on Friday for a chance to advance to the semifinals.

Austrian Dominic Thiem, world number 4, lost in his first match. Far from being a contender to win Roland Garros, Thiem was swept by the Briton Cameron norrie (No. 49) by 6-3 and 6-2 in one hour and five minutes.

Norrie’s victory was the second of his career against a top 10 opponent, following his victory over American John Isner in Lyon already in 2018. “It is an unexpected victory. I played well and I couldn’t be happier, ”said the Briton.