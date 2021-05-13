Tsitsipas gets off to a good start at the expense of Cilic

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, number 5 in the ATP ranking, got off to a good start on Wednesday at the 1000 Masters in Rome, beating Croatian Marin Cilic, number 43, 7-5, 6-2.

Tsitsipas, semifinalist in the Foro Italico in 2019 and champion this year in Monte Carlo and finalist in Godó, beat Cilic in one hour and 43 minutes, in a match in which, despite not shining, he imposed his superior technical quality.

The Greek was solid with the serve against a Cilic who paid for his free errors, up to 23, thirteen of them with the right.

Tsitsipas continues to add great results, the winner of this campaign with 28 victories, tied with the Russian Andrey Rublev.

His rival in the round of 16 will be the winner of the match between Italian Matteo Berrettini (n.9) and Australian John Millman (n.42).