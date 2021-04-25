Tsitsipas, from saving his life in 2015 to a fashionable tennis player

The day off had to be pleasant on the beach, but it led to the worst experience of his life. Since then, Stefanos Tsitsipas he is a tennis player “with zero fear on the court”, according to his own confession.

Like other people who have lived through some extreme situation, the Greek developed an uninhibited mentality since, as a teenager in the middle of a tournament Futures on Heracles, his father saved his life when he believed he was drowning in the middle of a treacherous wave.

“I felt that little by little I was drowning, I felt that in a few seconds I was dying, I had that feeling of dying. I’m still alive and now I have a chance to do something. My mind changed that day. My respect for all things changed, I see different things off the track and I don’t feel any fear inside it. It was a bad experience, but at the same time a good one because I learned a lot ”, assures Stefanos.

What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, I could add Tsitsipas, who already showed his quality when he was the junior world number 1 in 2016. When he reached his first ATP final in the Godó from 2018At just 19 years old, the Greek not only performed internationally but also left the feeling that another tennis star was on the loose.

The following events confirmed that impression: that year he won the Masters ‘Next Gen’, went from No. 91 to 15th and was the most improved tennis player in the ATP. In 2019 he conquered the Masters

absolute, the youngest champion since Lleyton Hewitt in 2001, and certified its enormous potential as a world top-10 (6th).

Stefanos Tsitsipas has nine victories and 17 sets won in a row (Manel Montilla / MD)

Tsitsipas is now the fashionable player as the leader of the 2021 ranking and most wins of the year together with Andrey Rublev (26). And look at the future with hungry eyes. At the moment, its ceiling in Grand slam are the semifinals, in Australia (2019, 2021) and Roland Garros (2020), but the final assault is a matter of time.

“It may happen this year, but right now I see that the first step to change things and achieve something important is to try to stay in the top-3 at the end of the year. That will probably show me that exciting things are going to come in the future, ”says Tsitsipas, aware of the challenge posed by the ‘Big Three’.

I feel in a great moment. The first step to change things and achieve something important is to try to stay in the top-3 at the end of the year

However, the Greek has already beaten the three ‘monsters’ of tennis twice: his balance is tied with Roger Federer (2-2), but loses it with Rafael Nadal (2-6) and Novak Djokovic (2-4). Other young people like him push hard and there is a lot of competition.

“Winning the Masters has been the best of my career, but now I feel like I have to take another step. I feel in a great moment. Titles like Montecarlo make you stand out, they are those moments that you hope to live in sport, that’s why I love tennis since I was little. Incredible tennis players like Nadal, Djokovic or Federer play and win titles of Masters 1,000 and Grand Slam and I want to be like them ”, he says.

He is a self-made tennis player with the sacrifices of a very sporty family. His father, Apostolos, is your coach. With concerns in photography and video, he has a blog very often. Like the NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stefanos Tsitsipas is a new god of Greek sport.