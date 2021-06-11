Tsitsipas, from Monte Carlo to Paris

06/11/2021 at 8:35 PM CEST

Sstefanos Tsitsipas was born on the outskirts of Athens just 22 years ago. His father, Apostolos, has been his shadow since he started training him at the age of 12 and his mother, a former Russian tennis player, has supported him at all times on his way to success.

With great tennis from the bottom of the court, a strong personality and a very ‘seventies’ look with hippie hair has won the hearts of the tennis world and the respect of all his rivals, many of them after having ‘suffered’ him on the court.

This year, ‘Tsipas’ began the dirt tour with the title at the Monte Carlo Masters 1000, it was the warning with which he is also an ‘earthly’ tennis player. He continued in Barcelona reaching the final where he lost to Rafa Nadal and, despite not doing so well in Madrid and Rome, he arrived at Roland Garros with great confidence.

A very important triumph

Against German Alexander Zverev, Tsitsipas had ups and downs, but the reality is that he pulled off an impressive game: “It is the most important victory of my career & rdquor;He confessed through tears after qualifying for the Roland Garros final, his best result in his career.

“I think of my beginnings when I was a child and I dreamed of playing one day at Roland Garros and on this track & rdquor ;, he revealed very excited.

With his father in the box applauding like the most, Tsitsipas knew that he was facing a great opportunity and he did not fail: “It was a game with a lot of tension, but in the fifth set the audience was with me cheering me on and giving me energy. I felt hope and that I would have opportunities so I went out to fight & rdquor ;, he confessed.

Greece’s support

The young tennis player, one of the banners of the ‘Next Gen’ finally sets foot in a Grand Slam final, being the first time a Greek tennis player has achieved it: “Now Greece is a part of the tennis community. It is very important to have the support of the people of my country. It is all a pride & rdquor ;, explained at the foot of the track.

He only has one more step left to become a true ‘Greek God’ but it will not be easy. He knows it, but he will fight it.