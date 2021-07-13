Tsitsipas, first Greek finalist at Roland Garros

At 22 years and 305 days, world No. 5 (now up to fourth), he is the youngest finalist at Roland Garros since Rafa Nadal won his fourth Musketeers Cup in the 2008 edition.

Defeated the german Alexander Zverev, 24 years old and No. 6 worldwide, for 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6 and 6-3 in 3h. 37 ‘.

GIANT TSITSIPAS! 👏👏👏 The Greek will play the first final of his career in a Grand Slam after beating Zverev in a real match #RolandGarros Don’t change the channel, Djokovic-Nadal is coming right now! 🙌 # LaCasaDelTenis 🎾 pic.twitter.com/Pi0txM0GuV – Eurosport.es (@Eurosport_ES) June 11, 2021

“I come from a small place on the outskirts of Athens, and my dream was always to play at Roland Garros. I never thought I would be in the final here. It is the most important victory of my career. I am very happy that together with Maria (Sakkari) we are popularizing tennis in Greece ”, he explained in tears at the conclusion.

The Greek, who had lost the three ‘Grand Slam’ semifinals in which he had participated, with Nadal, Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev as executioners, He took another step in his career. He has given continuity to his two titles this campaign in brick dust: the 1,000 Masters of Monte Carlo and Lyon.