Tsitsipas enters the Godó getting scared

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas has entered the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-68 Conde de Godó Trophy putting the fear that in itself is presumed to the recent Monte Carlo champion, the first ATP Masters 1000 of his career.

The Hellenic, 22 years old and world No. 5, does not speak in vain when he assures that he wants to conclude the season settled in the top-3 of this sport. He is the No. 1 of the Race, counting the results of the current season, underlining his ambition and good form.

The 2019 ATP Finals champion sits on the stepping stone to something bigger, he doesn’t want to lose momentum. It premiered at the RCT Barcelona-1899 showing authority, with an insulting first set for the ease and confidence in his tennis.

The Mallorcan paid for it Jaume munar, 23 years old and 86th ATP, defeated by 6-0 and 6-2 in 1h.18 ‘. The Challenger and ATP finalist from Marbella he persisted in the second sleeve, but this Tsitsipas plays by heart, convinced that whatever he tries will come out.

In the 2020 Roland Garros Munar got Tsitsipas in serious trouble, who rallied from a two-set result in the opening round, picking up strength that led him to the semi-finals.

This Thursday he has an appointment again at the RCTB-1899, where he made himself known internationally by contesting the final of Godó 2018. The Australian is measured in the second round Alex de Minaur, which eliminated Kazakh Alexander Bublik 7-6 (3) and 6-2.