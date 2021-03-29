Tsitsipas eliminates Musetti and is already in the final of Acapulco

03/20/2021 at 10:52 CET

EFE

Stefanos Tsitsipas eliminated the great sensation of the tournament, the Italian Lorenzo Musetti, 6-1, 6-3 and qualified for the final of the Acapulco ATP 500. The Greek entered the eyes of the wonderful 19-year-old young man, who complained of an ailment in his left hip and had no capacity to respond, despite showing flashes of the great tennis played in a week in which he arrived from the tournament of qualifying and reached the semifinal.

Musetti, who eliminated the Argentine Diego schwartzman, third seeded, to the American French Tiafoe, and Bulgarian Grigor dimitrov, fifth seeded, lost serve in the fourth game of the first set and collapsed there, suffering from physical discomfort.

With great service and good points at the right time, Tsitsipas He did not suffer the ups and downs with his serve and took the set 6-1.

After receiving medical attention, the Italian held out until 3-3. He touched his hip again and gave a signal to the Greek, who as a predator who smells blood, went for his service and broke it in the seventh ‘game’ to take advantage of 5-3 couple of minutes later.

Musetti threw drop shots, attacked the net and went over his pain, but did not reach him. After saving three match points in the ninth game, Tsitsipas achieved the decisive point to take the set 6-3.

ZVEREV, IN THE FINAL

In the final the Greek will go against the German Alexander Zverev, with whom he has five wins in six games and this Friday he beat his compatriot Dominik Koepfer 6-4, 7-6 (5).

“It is a beautiful feeling to go to the final, Zverev He is one of the best in the world, we have a great rivalry and it will be a tough match, he said. Tsitsipas, who became the favorite of the Mexican public by rehearsing phrases in the Spanish language.

“Long live Mexico, you bastards” and “The clown already loaded you” were phrases from the popular speech of Mexico with which the fans’ ovation won.