Tsitsipas eliminates Garín in the second round in Monte Carlo

04/15/2021 at 1:45 PM CEST

EFE

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, fourth seed of the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000, defeated the Chilean in the round of 16 on Thursday Cristian Garin by 6-3 and 6-4 and will play in the quarterfinals against the Spanish Alexander Davidovich.

In a match that featured even exchanges of blows, Tsitsipas, fifth player in the world, chained a good winning streak at the end of the first set and at the beginning of the second and finally accelerated again at the end to avoid the tiebreaker.

Garin, who had resolved his first two clashes in Monaco without losing a set, was brave in the first set, despite the fact that in his approaches to the net he was almost always overcome by successful passes from his rival.

It took the eighth game to see the first break ball of the match, in favor of Tsistsipas, what Garin saved with a great right-wing crusader. But that game, the longest, would still give much of itself, with successive advantages and draws until the Chilean gave up his serve with a long ball to the right aisle.

After that break, Tsitsipas he confirmed blank with his serve (6-3), broke again at the start of the second set and secured his serve again. The outcome of the match was practically closed in those five games in a row signed by the Greek, who celebrated his fist-raised advantage.

The Chilean, 24 in the world rankings, stood out with his forehand game and with precise drops during the second set and his effort was rewarded: a first break that allowed him to level 4-4 the set. But that’s where his resistance came: he lost his next serve and Tsitsipas he did his blank, after about an hour and 40 minutes of play.

Garin arrived in Monaco after losing in his first match in the Miami tournament against the Croatian Marin cilic. On the same stage Tsitipas reached the quarterfinals and fell to the Polish Robert Hurkacz.

They had only met once before, also on gravel in the 2020 Hamburg tournament, with victory for the Greek in three rounds.

Tsitsipas they will be seen in rooms with Davidovich, which today was imposed on the French Lucas pouille by 6-2 and 7-6 (2).