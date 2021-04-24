Tsitsipas del Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell: schedule and where to watch on TV

04/24/2021 at 10:09 PM CEST

Rafael Nadal He will play his second match at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2021 today April 25 and he will face the Greek top fen Stéfanos Tsitsipas not before the usual 4:00 p.m. (CET). You can follow the manacorí game in the Barcelona tournament live on SPORT and also through Teledeporte, Esport 3 and Movistar +.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is the highest level rival, to which Rafa Nadal has faced in the Count of Godó. The tennis player has been placed in the square number 5 in the ATP rankings, a very good figure and that shows that Nadal will have to give the chest to beat the Hellenic.

It is true that Rafa Nadal did not manage to convince in his debut, since it was difficult for him to defeat the Belarusian who had needed the qualifying phase to enter the tournament. However, the forcefulness of his victory against the Japanese Kei Nishikori has convinced much more since he was able to defeat him in three sets without great difficulties.

The force with which he managed to practically destroy Norrie in two sets has given him a lot of confidence, but now he faces a really important test. In the semifinals he has faced a Pablo Carreño whom he has beaten in only two sets. Tomorrow we can check if Tsitsipas opposes another Nadal triumph or if the manacorí manages to win back one of his favorite trophies.