Tsitsipas defeats Karátsev and is already in the round of 16 of Monte Carlo

The Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas, fourth favorite, beat the Russian on Tuesday Aslan Karátsev, by 6-3 and 6-4, in the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000, in one hour and twenty-five minutes.

Tsitsipas had a very calm game against the 29 ATP player from Moscow, who broke his serve up to two times in the first games of each set.

The tennis player from Athens they will face each other in the round of 16 against the winner of the duel between the Chilean Cristian Garin (n.24) and the Australian John millman.

On the other hand, the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, seed number 14 of the tournament, won against the German Jan-Lennard Struff (6-3 and 6-4) and they will face the French in the second round Jérémy Chardy.

The Italian Salvatore caruso defeated the Monegasque player in a highly contested match, which exceeded three hours of play Lucas Catarina 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5) and 6-3, and the Russian will be measured in the second round Andrey Rublev, sixth favorite.