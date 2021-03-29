Tsitsipas defeats Canadian Auger-Aliassime and goes to the semifinal in Acapulco

03/19/2021 at 06:52 CET

EFE / Acapulco

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, first favorite, won this Thursday by 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 to the canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime and qualified for the semifinal of the Mexican Tennis Open, an ATP-500 tournament based in the Acapulco resort. Auger-Aliassime, eighteenth in the ATP ranking, challenged the first seed of the tournament and broke his serve in the very first game. Tsitsipas broke in the sixth game, after which the two showed a high level with good winning shots.

In the twelfth game, Tsitsipas went looking for the break with ‘passing shots’ and good returns; with that he got ahead 0-40 and headed for the win by 7-5 in a set in which both made eight unforced errors, but the Greek made more winners, 12 to 9 from his opponent.

The 20-year-old Canadian did not shrink; again he broke the service to the Greek, this time in the third game, in which he made a difference with a couple of volleys in his favor; Tsitsipas tried to react, but he found a rival with good defense who made changes of rhythm in his game and took the partial 6-4.

The two players saved the best for the third set, decided by half a minute of deconcentration by Auger-Aliassime. Dominant with their serves, precise when trying to improvise and with good returns, the two rivals neutralized each other. In the seventh game Tsitsipas raised a 0-30 and celebrated as if he had won Wimbledom; Animate, he tried to break down and the gift came to him without him participating. The Canadian lost his concentration, He committed two consecutive double fouls and that was the end of the duel.

The Greek acknowledged that it was a tough duel, but he was persistent against a very good tennis opponent who is having a good time, “said Tsitsipas, who put the public in the bag by rehearsing phrases in Spanish such as” Do not rage “, “Yes you can” and “Viva México”.

In the semifinals, this Friday Tsitsipas, fifth in the ATP ranking, will face the winner between the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and the Italian Lorenzo Musetti. In the other semifinal, German Alexander Zvereve, who defeated the injured Norwegian Casper Ruud by default, will play with compatriot Dominik Koepfer, winner 7-5, 6-4 of Briton Cameron Norrie.