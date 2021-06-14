Tsitsipas dedication for her grandmother, who passed away minutes before the final

While the world of tennis enjoyed the great show they provided Novak Djokovic Y Stefanos Tsitsipas at the end of Roland Garros, observing the technical quality and the high level of concentration and skill that such a game entails; The one who was collapsing inside and not precisely because of sports was the Greek, who took to the field with the sad news that, minutes before, his paternal grandmother had died.

The Greek escaped at the end (AP photo)

This was confessed by Tsitsipas himself, that after losing the extraordinary duel with the Serbian, He dedicated second place (and his first Grand Slam final) to his late grandmother, via social media.

Tsitsipas dedication to his grandmother

“Five minutes before entering the court, my very dear grandmother lost the battle with her life. A wise woman whose faith in life and willingness to give and provide cannot be compared to any other human being I have ever met. It is important to have more people like her in this world. Because they give you life, they make you dream. I would like to say that regardless of the day, circumstance or situation, this is dedicated entirely to her, and only to her. Thank you for raising my father. Without him, this would not have been possible, “was the message from the Greek.

It was definitely an afternoon with mixed feelings for the 22-year-old, who was able to withdraw from mourning for a few hours to put his head solely and exclusively in the brick dust. What does not cease to surprise when it comes to the tools, the mental strength and the capacity that high performance athletes have to not mix the personal with the work, in such a delicate and significant moment.

The pain of Tsitsipas after the defeat and death of his grandmother (Photo .)

After the meeting, after the emotional release with tears, the now number four in the world He was able to say goodbye to his grandmother in a very special way and stressed that not everything happens through achievements: “Life is not about winning or losing. It is about enjoying every moment, either alone or with others. Raising trophies and celebrating victories is something, but not everything “.

