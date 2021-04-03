Tsitsipas complies with the script and gets into the quarterfinals of the Miami Masters 1000

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, fifth player in the world, beat Italian 6-2 and 7-6 (2) in the round of 16 of the Miami Masters 1000 Lorenzo Sonego, seeded number 34, and qualified for quarters.

In the fight to enter the semifinals, the Greek will face the Pole Hubert hurkacz, number 37 in the world, who sealed his classification after beating the Canadian 4-6, 6-3 and 7-6 (4) Milos raonic.

In a game that lasted one hour and thirty-three minutes, Tsitsipas He started the first set with great confidence, winning the first three games and winning the set with a 2-6.

The second set, however, had a different color, with the two players winning their services, without letting the opposite move away on the scoreboard, until reaching the ‘tie break’, which, finally, the Greek took 7-2.

At the match, Tsitsipas obtained 55 percent of the total points (67 of 121) compared to 45 of Sonego (54 of 121), registering three direct aces each and the Italian making two double faults.

The American Sebastian korda, meanwhile, surpassed the Argentine Diego schwartzman, seeded number 5, by 6-3, 4-6 and 7-5.

Korda, aged 20 and 87 in the world in the ATP rankings, beat Schwartzman, number 9 and 28, in what meant one of the most important victories of his tennis career.

With eight direct aces from Korda, by 1 of the Argentine, and with 108 points won by 96, with 5 double faults each, the match was very even until the final part of the same in which he opted in favor of the American player for the minimum advantage in the 7 to 5 .

Sebastian korda will face the Russian in the quarterfinals Andrey Rublev, who won 6-4 and 6-4 to the Croatian Martin Cilic.