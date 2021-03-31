Tsitsipás complies with the established script by beating Sonego in the second round

03/31/2021 at 05:29 CEST

EFE

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, fifth player in the world, has beaten Italian in the round of 16 of the Miami Masters 1000 tennis tournament Lorenzo Sonego, seeded number 34, in two sets by 2-6 and 6-7.

In the quarterfinals, the Greek will face the Polish tennis player Hubert Hurkacz, world number 37, who sealed his classification after beating Canadian Milos Raonic 4-6, 6-3 and 7-6 (4).

In a match that lasted one hour and thirty-three minutes, Tsitsipas started the first set with great confidence, winning the first three games and clinching the set 2-6. The second set, however, had another color, with the two players winning their services, without letting the opposite move away on the scoreboard, until reaching the ‘tie break’, which, finally, the Greek took 2-7.

In the match, Tsitsipas obtained 55% of the total points (67 of 121) compared to 45% of Sonego (54 of 121), registering three direct aces each and the Italian making two double faults.