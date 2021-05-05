Tsitsipas completes a procedure before Paire

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, fourth favorite and finalist in the Caja Mágica in the last edition, solved a procedure before the French Benoit paire (6-1 and 6-2) to reach the knockout stages of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis.

The Hellenic, winner this year of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 and finalist of Gothic and in Acapulco, it took only 54 minutes to carry out his staging against a rival who barely bothered him and who complained of abdominal discomfort.

Tsitsipas, who is making his third appearance at the Masters 1000 in Madrid, won the French for the fourth time in five games. Norwegian will be measured in the second round Casper ruud, who also had it very easy with Japanese Yosihito nishioka, whom he beat 6-1 and 6-2 in 57 minutes.