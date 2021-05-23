Tsitsipas, champion in Lyon

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas raised this Sunday the title in Lyon, by defeating the British in the final of the tournament Cameron norrie.

For double 6-3In 69 minutes, Tsitsipas, the sixth best racket on the ATP circuit, resolved the match.

For the Greek, this is his second title of the year after his recent coronation at the Monte Carlo Masters 1000, also contested on brick dust, and the seventh of his career.

Previously, Tsitsipas, 22, had also triumphed in Stockholm (2018), Estoril (2019), Marseille (2019 and 2020) and the ATP Finals in 2019.