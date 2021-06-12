Tsitsipas beats Zverev and already awaits a rival in the Roland Garros final

06/11/2021

On at 18:51 CEST

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Alexander Zverev in the first semi-final at Roland Garros by (6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6 and 6-3). It seemed like you could take it by the fast track, but the German has pulled claws and, anger in between, has taken the third set thus starting ‘another game’.

In the fourth, history has been repeated, but this time without complaints. Zverev has dominated the set from start to finish and forcing errors from the Greek, he has won again by 6-4.

Of course, finally the number 5 of the ATP ranking has been imposed on the sixth and is already waiting for an opponent in the final, which will be the first of the Grand Slam in his career.

Tsitsipas started better and, even without playing at his best level, he took the first two sets with relative comfort. The truth is that things became very complicated for him afterwards. He made more mistakes and his nerves were gripping him, although we must also value the faith that a Zverev that drops some whole on clay.

Finally, it was a high-voltage match, five sets, between two players who have been more irregular than usual, but the occasion required it and the tension was palpable in the atmosphere.

In this one he is already waiting to meet his rival. Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic will meet in the second semifinal to know who will face the Greek next Sunday.

Djokovic already said yesterday that he looked with options to beat the Mallorcan, but this is his land and he won’t make it easy for him.