Tsitsipas’ bad day in Hamburg: defeat, broken racket and four warnings

Stefanos Tsitsipas lived one day to be forgotten in the ATP 500 from Hamburg: fell in front of the Serbian Filip Krajinovic 3-6, 6-1 and 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the tournament. In that sense, his elimination surprised everyone given that he was the first seed of the tournament and because of the level he had shown in his presentation. However, his sky turned gray for all the difficult moments that happened: he received four warnings (one for coaching and another three for time violation) and, in addition, his racket broke when he tried to subtract a serve from his rival.

What just happened – A * unique * racket malfunction from @steftsitsipas in Hamburg … pic.twitter.com/YhpcJp1qLS – Tennis TV (@TennisTV) July 16, 2021