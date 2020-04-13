Stefanos Tsitsipas He is one of those players called to reign in the near future of tennis. His emergence over the past few years has given rise to speculation and comments about the possible ceiling of his tennis career. The fact of becoming a teacher just a few months ago reinforced the expectations of the most optimistic, while his crash in Australia at the hands of Milos Raonic he added the doubts of the most cautious with him.

With the world of tennis completely stopped, it is a good time to see what the Greek can improve to make the jump to the next level and achieve a great result to 5 sets. The ATP, through the analyst Craig O’Shannessy, published a small analysis on the patterns that are most repeated in the exchanges of the Greek game. In this case, the statistic is focused on the number of hits that are made during the rally.

The first thing we must do is delimit the sample we take well. We understand that the number of shots that are counted refer to those that fall on the track. That is, if you earn a service point for a forced error by the rival to the rest, it is counted as a one-hit rally and not two (despite the fact that your opponent has hit the ball). The sample is based on 10 games by the Greek against rivals from the noble part of the ATP circuit. Among them is his victory in the final of the ATP Finals against Dominic Thiem or his wins against Hurkacz, Aliassime and Djokovic in Shanghai. Three losses are also included; against Bedene in Rotterdam this year, against Thiem in Beijing’19 and against Djokovic in Paris-Berçy’19.

The most normal thing in elite tennis players is that the most repeated pattern in exchanges is found around the four blows. There will be differences depending on the aggressiveness of the tennis player, but the mixture between the accelerated pace of current tennis, the great importance of the serve and, at the same time, the speed of the courts and the great physical condition of the best cause this guideline average. However, if we look at the data from the Greek, the most repeated exchanges … are in one fell swoop. This is: the serve, either your own or your rival. In these 10 games taken as a sample, practically the 30% Points (29.8, to be exact) have consisted of one winning point at service. They are also followed by a scale of blows based on the effect of the service: the exchanges of 3 hits they take place 15.8% of occasions, while those of 5 they do it in 10%. That is to say: the server is always in advantage taking advantage of the short balls enabled by the server.

All that said, the most important thing now is to see if Stefanos is on the winning side of those one-hit exchanges. Attending 458 points and despite winning 7 of the 10 games taken as a sample, the Greek lost more points than he gained in said exchanges, yes, with a pyrrhic difference: 226 points earned by 232 lost. That is, 49.3% of the points fell to the bag of the Greek.

Just delving into a statistic that seems really simple, we are able to analyze the strengths and weaknesses from the Greek game. We can see that he is certainly still dependent on his first serve, and that despite the variety and arsenal of blows in Stefanos’s chamber, the dominant pattern is to rely on good service to quickly finish the point. Now, this would be a positive thing if the balance were favorable to the Greek with a certain difference.

If this analysis makes something clear to us, it is that the rest is the pending issue in the Tsitsipas game. Many times we have seen him change his position during the game, alternating different heights in the first and second serves of the rival. He has also experimented with block service, an alternative that leaves him sold before the powerful blows of his opponent and that has not given him much success to date, but which he trusts, especially from the reverse side. It seems that the Greek is lacking a clear strategy: defining what he is looking for from the rest is the first step to establish a winning tactic.

Will the one from Athens reflect on this exhibition? Now, of course, it’s a good time to do it.

