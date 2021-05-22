Tsitsipas and Norrie will fight for the title in Lyon

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, second favorite, and the British Cameron Norrie, who before had to solve his pass to the semifinals, will play the Lyon tournament final after eliminating the Italian Lorenzo Musetti and the russian Karen khachanov, respectively.

TsitsipasFifth player in the world, he had to overcome the disadvantage he encountered in the duel against Musetti, which he had won last March in Acapulco, and who scored the first set.

The Hellenic won 4-6, 6-3 and 6-0 in one hour and 43 minutes to maintain the aspiration of raising his career titles to seven.

It is the fourth final of 2021 for Tsitsipas who only won the Monte Carlo Masters 1000. He lost those of Barcelona and Acapulco. In Lyon he will run into Cameron norrie.

The Briton had to complete the clash with Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech suspended early on Friday due to rain at the start of the third set. Norrie won 6-3, 3-6 and 6-3 and then, in the semifinals, overwhelmed Russian Karen Khachanov by a double 6-1 in 67 minutes.

Norrie, 49 in the world, a finalist this year in Estoril and in 2019 in Auckland, is seeking the first title of his career in Lyon.