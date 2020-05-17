Any change of date, however small, requires approval of a constitutional amendment proposal.

Paula Reverbel and Pedro Venceslau

The eventual need to postpone this year’s elections is a scenario closely monitored by a working group instituted in April by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). Despite the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the court says that, for the time being, it has managed to maintain its schedule of material measures and tests so that the electoral calendar does not change.

As the constitution provides that the election must be held “on the first Sunday of October of the year preceding the end of the term of those who must succeed”, any change of date, however small, requires approval of a constitutional amendment proposal. In other words, it needs two votes in the Chamber – with the approval of at least 308 of the 513 deputies – and another two in the Senate, with the approval of 49 of the 81 senators.

First round of elections 2020 is scheduled for October 4

Photo: Fabio Pozzebom / Agência Brasil / Estadão Content

Last month, shortly after taking office as president of the TSE, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso said he would endeavor to “avoid any kind of extension as far as possible”. He admitted, however, that the context of the pandemic is what would set the date for the vote. “If we do not have security conditions, we will have to consider the postponement for the minimum period.”

