The number of dismissed employees has not been announced

In a delicate financial situation, most affected by the new coronavirus pandemic, the Botafogo announced an “administrative readjustment” and the dismissal of employees on Monday morning.

Through an official statement, Glorioso announced that the Board of Directors thought and made the decision based on the “vertiginous drop in revenues”. In the note, the sector and the number of employees terminated was not disclosed.

Botafogo’s last official match was on March 15, in the 1-1 draw with Bangu, in the Campeonato Carioca. The match did not have an audience, in the initial attempt to curb the proliferation of Covid-19, and since then, the board of Estrela Solitária has had no gaming income and has seen the number of members plummet.

Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas announces that, under the direct impact of the economic effects of the pandemic COVID-19, it is in an internal process of administrative readjustment, requiring adjustments to its staff.

The decision of the Directing Council was taken considering the budgetary implications with the vertiginous drop in revenues, as well as the scenario that is being designed for the coming months in the sporting, economic and routine areas of society in general.

Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas thanks its employees who are leaving for their professionalism, commitment and dedication during the period they were at the service of the institution.

Botafogo also informs that it is undergoing an intense process of contract review and renegotiation with suppliers, in order to mitigate the damage and collaborate so that the Club is able to honor its commitments. The current context, unfortunately, calls for sacrifices to face the crisis.

It is worth emphasizing Botafogo’s institutional posture since the beginning of the pandemic, with the health and well-being of everyone it represents as a top priority. The Club reaffirms that it is permanently monitoring the evolution of COVID-19 with the health and sports authorities, with the expectation that face-to-face activities will be resumed only with the guarantee of safety for all involved. It is non-negotiable to arbitrarily expose your athletes and employees during the current situation.

