Soon images and texts will no longer be the only options available on Twitter to post a message. The microblogging network is testing a new feature that allows you to record audio clips and attach them to tweets.

For now, this feature is only available for devices with the iOS operating system and only for “a limited group of people,” according to the company. “Sometimes 280 characters is not enough and some nuances of conversation are lost in translation. So starting today, we are testing a new feature that will add a more human touch to the way we use Twitter: your own voice,” Maya Patterson and Rémy Bourgoin wrote in a blog post.

Those users who have access to this new feature are seeing a message that says: “We are testing Voice Tweets to add a more human touch to the conversation on Twitter. We have enabled this option for your account, so give it a try and let us know your comments”. So when composing a tweet, users will see a new icon next to the camera icon. When you click on it, a red button will appear at the bottom of the screen to start recording your message. The time limit for audio messages is 140 seconds. However, Twitter explained that once the user reaches the time limit, the recording automatically begins in a new tweet to create a thread. It was also clarified that the audio can only be added to the original tweets, that is, they cannot be used for responses or retweets with comment.

Another feature to keep in mind is that audio tweets show the user’s profile photo as a static image and will not be updated if it changes. On the other hand, to listen to the audio tweets, just keep pressing the play button. It is also expected that a function will appear that allows the audio to be played while the user continues scrolling through their timeline or works in the background if they switch to another application.

