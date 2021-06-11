Try to show that vaccines cause magnetism and what happens causes global embarrassment

Ohio’s Vaccine Sanitary. (Photo: Twitter)

In recent weeks, the hoax has spread that coronavirus vaccines cause magnetization. Anti-vaccines have published videos in which cutlery or coins are stuck to the body, blaming the drugs for this fact.

Now it is the turn of a nurse from Ohio, who wanted to go on the list and made a fool of herself in front of everyone.

This health company took a key to the Ohio House of Representatives to show that the vaccine caused magnetization. First he stuck it to his chest, where it did stay fixed. He then asked the rest of the participants to explain to him what it was due to.

But she herself was photographed seconds later. The nurse tried to attach the same key to her neck and there was no way, she even changed the object. Nothing, failed to stick after several seconds trying.

The video was posted by local journalist Tyler Buchanan and has already been viewed by more than 4.7 million people.

Even the Vox deputy in the Madrid Assembly Alicia Rubio also released one of these videos: “I would like you to tell me if this is happening or not. And, if so, why does it happen? If not, why have so many citizens conspired to tell this tale?

Experts have been in charge time and again to deny this type of hoax that seeks to scare society. For example, Al Edwards, associate professor of Biomedical Technology at the University of Reading, in England, told the website Snopes.com that “there is nothing magnetic in vaccines.”

