In the treatment of orange peel, coffee becomes a magnificent ally due to its ability to reactivate blood circulation, reducing the formation of fat deposits in localized areas of our body.

By:

Drafting mui

April 17, 2020

Cellulite should be the most hated cosmetic problem for almost all women in the world (it is estimated that 8 out of 10 women suffer from it). Today we tell you about one of the most effective home remedies that exist according to our experiences, although it is always important to accompany it with a healthy diet and physical exercise.

Mix half a cup of ground coffee with two tablespoons of olive oil. Stir everything until a paste is formed with enough consistency to spread it on the skin.

coffee cream with olive oil

The paste resulting from the mixture should be spread over the parts of the body where you want to reduce cellulite with coffee. We recommend that you choose your legs, arms, abdomen and even your glutes. Apply the paste making small circular massages. In this way, you will get the caffeine to penetrate the skin and the draining effect of the coffee will work. Do this step for 10 minutes. In fact, with this home remedy, you will not only reduce cellulite, but coffee will act as a skin exfoliant, making olive oil hydrate and soften the skin.

Next, you should use plastic wrap to wrap the part of the body where you have applied the coffee, allowing the mixture to sit for 20 minutes. After that time, remove the coffee with warm water and dry the skin. We recommend that you do this treatment in the shower to make it easier for you.

Once the coffee is removed, do not hesitate to apply a moisturizing lotion, preferably anti-cellulite, because you will favor that the skin is even firmer. You will soon see that cellulite coffee works with surprising results.

.