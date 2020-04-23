Get behind the wheel of the new SEAT León 2020 and know all the details of its interior with this virtual reality video that you cannot miss

The new SEAT Leon continues to captivate thousands of drivers, as its design and interior comfort offer a unique driving experience, but if you don’t know it yet, don’t worry, SEAT It has the perfect alternative to get behind the wheel of the Lion without leaving home in this quarantine.

Through a video, the automaker offers the possibility of boarding the new SEAT León and being able explore its interior thanks to virtual reality. Using technology, you can move around the cabin with a 360º view, starting from the driver’s seat.

During the virtual tour, you can see the floating 10 ″ touch screen for the infotainment system of the version Reference, since the screen of the version of access to the range, will be of 8.25 ″ -, and the digital instrument panel with screen of 10.25 inches. However, we will have to wait for tangible experience to test the new voice control or the renewed driving assistance systems (ADAS) with which the Lion is able to recognize its environment, according to arguments by SEAT.

Although the video shows the details of the front perfectly, it is somewhat complicated to appreciate the rear space, however, SEAT affirms that thanks to the 50 millimeters that the battle of the Lion has grown in this installment “it is the difference between that the knees touch the front seats not to. It is a lot of space if we talk about comfort and it was one of the main challenges that we set ourselves ”, he explained Jaume Sala, Head of Interior Design at SEAT.

SEAT León 2020.

Credit: Courtesy SEAT.

According to the Motorpasion portal, David Jofré, interior designer of SEAT, promises that the seats of the León 2020 will provide “more comfort and protection, while emphasizing the sporty character”.

