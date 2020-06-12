The drug Sofosbuvir would be a good alternative to inhibit the replication of the virus that causes COVID-19, says Antonio Lazcano

A group of scientists to which the academic of the Science Faculty of the UNAM, Antonio Lazcano Araujorecommended to try the medicine Sofosbuvir against the virus SARS-CoV-2, causing coronavirus COVID-19.

The expert pointed out to the General Directorate of Social Communication of UNAM that this antiviral is used to treat certain types of hepatitis C; It belongs to a class of antivirals called nucleotide polymerase inhibitors and is already approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Polymerases are enzymes capable of replicating or transcribing nucleic acids, which are crucial in cell division and in the transcription of genetic material, said the expert.

According to a study published in the journal Nature Scientific Reports, Lazcano and his colleagues consider that the Sofosbuvir It is a good alternative to face the COVID-19 pandemic, proposal in which several scientific groups in the world coincide.

The university student, also a member of The National Collegeadded that the resistance of that drug is minimal, and as it is a drug already tested in the market and approved by the Fda, its use is encouraging.

“Sofosbuvir reaches the liver, enzymes hydrolyze it and it is a molecule that joins the active cycle of polymerase that replicates the RNA of the virus, either from hepatitis C or, according to our proposal, from SARS-CoV- 2 ”, he remarked.

The medicine, explains the expert, prevents virus replication and according to preliminary studies, binds to certain amino acids of the active cycle, stopping the spread of the virus in the human body.

Lazcano participated with the videoconference “Evolutionary genetics of coronaviruses: the case of COVID-19”, within a virtual cycle dedicated to coronavirus disease, organized by the Faculty of Dentistry (FO).

Antonio Lazcano. Screenshot of Faculty of Dentistry / DGCS UNAM.

The RNA Virus

The virus SARS-CoV-2, explained Lazcano, is made of ribonucleic acid (RNA), which participates in the synthesis of proteins and performs the messenger function of genetic information.

RNA, he explained, it can serve as a genome and have regulatory roles, as in the case of coronaviruses, characterized by their spicular proteins on the outside.

Viruses of RNA They are characterized by having small genomes, overlapping genes, fragmented genomes, multicomponent genomes and sequestration of editing enzymes, the scientist summarized.

“The presence of an exonuclease in coronaviruses allowed an enormous expansion of their genome; therefore, the larger genome implies a more complex expression of its genetic content, and these coronaviruses are more genetically stable, which implies that they will not vary so much from patient to patient, nor year to year, and that we will not see resistance in short times ”, he detailed.

The origin of life specialist concluded that all the recent epidemics in the world have been of RNA, and that coronavirus they are widely distributed in nature.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital