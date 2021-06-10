Try SEP 2021 regional schools Texcoco news

The Office of the President for the Promotion and Development of Baseball in Mexico (Try) and the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) launched a call for all young people who want to study their baccalaureate and train baseball at the same time since this year of 2021 in one of the schools with sports training in baseball from the new Technological Baccalaureate of Sports Education and Promotion (BTED).

There are five plants in different venues. Each one will attend to the youth of the headquarters and also of

other states in the region:

Boca del Río, Veracruz Campeche, Campeche

Texcoco, state of Mexico Cajeme, Sonora Hermosillo, Sonora

If you reside in Mexico and you are a regular student in the third grade of secondary education or have a completed secondary education certificate, consult the complete call and make your pre-registration in the SEP here.

In your pre-registration in the SEP You will have to upload a series of documents and you will get a sheet to present yourself to take physical and skills selection tests. If you are also selected to study your Baccalaureate for free, you will obtain a degree and professional certificate as a technician in one of two careers:

Comprehensive baseball training Sports physiotherapy

And during the three years of study you will have:

The Universal Scholarship for High School Students Benito Juárez The Health Insurance for Students granted by the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) Food and the possibility of residence in each campus if you are not from the headquarters of the corresponding campus

On the official page of the SEP You will find the complete call, an informative video of the project and a video tutorial on how to carry out your pre-registration.

If you decide to participate, consider the following:

You must create an account on the page and make sure you also upload the requested documents to complete your pre-registration and obtain a folio number. It is not enough just to create your account, you must complete your pre-registration as well

– Once you have your folio number, you will be assigned a group to attend the application of physical and face-to-face skills tests at one of the following venues and dates:

Boca del Río, Veracruz June 26 and 27, 2021

Campeche, Campeche July 3 and 4, 2021

Texcoco, State of Mexico July 10 and 11, 2021

Cajeme, Sonora July 17 and 18, 2021 Hermosillo, Sonora July 24 and 25, 2021

The deadline to make your pre-registration in the SEP is Wednesday, June 23, 2021.