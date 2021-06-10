Try 2021 remodeling Héctor Espino stadium project Tomás Oroz Gaytán news

The Office of the President for the Promotion and Development of Baseball in Mexico (Try) is remodeling the Héctor Espino stadium in Hermosillo and Tomás Oroz Gaytán in Obgregón, Sonora, and then what they are doing to each one and how the work is going in each draft on 2021.

“REMODELING OF THE” HÉCTOR ESPINO “STADIUM

East draft proposes rescuing the infrastructure of the Héctor Stadium Espino, respecting its origin and rehabilitating the main access to the stadium. To dignify and preserve the sports spirit and vocation, a reactivation program is contemplated for girls, boys and young people to attend the baseball academy that will be placed in an annex building and in the rehabilitation of the stadium itself.

The draft also contemplates the total renovation of the main building of the Héctor Espino stadium. The two buildings contemplate the incorporation of the complete program required for the baseball academy and the operation of the stadium for amateur and youth league matches of the Hermosillo society.

To date, the draft remodeling of the Héctor Espino stadium records the following work progress:

50% in the foundation of the new academy building 20% ​​in the concrete structure of the new academy building 30% walls in the academy ground floor of the existing building 70% removal of the existing roof of the Stadium. 50% baseball field

The draft remodeling of the Héctor Espino stadium is estimated to end in October 2021.

Investing in the draft remodeling of the Stadium Hector Espino it is 89 million pesos.

REMODELING OF THE TOMÁS OROZ GAYTÁN STADIUM

The draft remodeling of the Stadium Tomás Oroz Gaytán It contemplates the total renovation of the main building of the stadium, which is in a good state of conservation, except for the metal roof, and it also intends to make an annex building with a central courtyard configuration.

The buildings also include the incorporation of the baseball academy program and the operation of the Stadium Tomás Oroz Gaytán for amateur and youth league matches.

In the new building is the lobby and access, academic classrooms and gym on the ground floor, accommodates the bedrooms and living areas on the upper floor. The rest of the academic and sports program is located on the ground floor of the stadium and is completed with an annex for the batting cages and the crossfit gym.

On the top floor of Stadium Tomás Oroz Gaytán the dining room, kitchen and library are located. A large part of the seats are renewed and preserved to maintain the original appearance of the stadium.

To date, the draft remodeling of the Stadium Tomás Oroz Gaytán records the following work progress:

40% foundation of new academy building 20% ​​concrete structure of new academy building 25% academy walls ground floor of existing building 100% removal of existing roof of the Stadium

30% baseball field

The draft remodeling of the Tomás Oroz Gaytán stadium is estimated to end in October 2021.

Investing in the draft remodeling of the Stadium Tomás Oroz Gaytán it is 87 million pesos.

With part of the information and image of the Sedatu – PMU 2021.