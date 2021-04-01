Trust Zowy Max Stylish: ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker with metallic finish

Compact, well built and with a powerful and very balanced sound. And you have it in five colors to choose from.

Enjoy at home with this wireless Bluetooth speaker that offers powerful sound, rich in nuances and that generates an impact sound thanks to its stereo speakers. The stylishly designed Zowy Max Stylish wireless speaker with metal front grill features a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 14 hours and a built-in microphone for making phone calls. It is waterproof, so it can be carried around without fear of splashes (accredits IPX7). To listen to your favorite music, it will only be necessary to connect the phone via Bluetooth and select a playlist from your favorite streaming service or use the music that you have stored in it. In case you have two speakers, they can be connected together to enjoy the best sound. It is available in black, pink, mint, blue and white colors.

Gadget thinks

We have tested this cute speaker Trust Zowy Max Stylish. For how small it is (18 x 6 x 5 cm), it surprises in three aspects: a real autonomy of about 11.5 hours (at medium-high volume), a really high sound power and a very well balanced sound. It’s generous on the bass and doesn’t flinch when playing high-end music (not a trace of screeching). It conveys a great feeling of robustness and durability, with a very well assembled finish. Not a single problem in terms of connectivity.

www.trust.com

45 euros