Trust presents the summer campaign “Everyone is a winner”. Enjoy the European Championship with discounts of up to 25%! | Gaming

At Trust they want us to enjoy the Eurocup to the fullest, and that is why they offer us discounts of up to 25% on a wide selection of items with which to create a perfect set up in which to enjoy the competition to the fullest. Of course, you have to be as fast as Mbappé, because the campaign will only be active until June 30.

The Eurocup! We already wanted to enjoy the best international football and, why not say it, also summer, which we already have just around the corner.

To celebrate both events, Trust, a benchmark brand in digital accessories, has presented its campaign “Everybody is a winner”, thanks to which we will be able to get hold of some of their best products with up to 25% discount.

This great initiative will be in force Until June 30th and will include products from gaming, such as keyboards, mice and headphones, but also office accessories and accessories of your lifestyle range, ideal for enjoying the outdoors and taking advantage of the good weather.

To give you some ideas, we have compiled some of the best Trust accessories which, now, you can get at a discounted price. We go with them!

GXT 853 Esca Metal gaming keyboard

The keyboard GXT 853 Esca Trust stands out for being especially resistant and colorful. Their 12 office and multimedia function keys, next to full numeric keypad, facilitate the performance of any activity. In addition, it has a game mode that disables the Windows key so that nothing slows us down in our games.

This colorful keyboard uses LED lighting with an effect customizable rainbow, which allows you to adjust the speed of the colors and freely configure the brightness, so that each player can adapt their appearance as they prefer.

To top it off, the GXT 853 Esca keyboard includes a integrated phone holder so we have to take our eyes off the game while we check the notifications.

GXT 322 Carus Headphones

The headphones They are an essential accessory, especially if we are fans of games that have online multiplayer mode.

The GXT 322 Carus offer an immersive experience in any PC title, since they have a high quality sound and powerful bass. Its large, comfortable ear cushions are made of mesh materials that help maintain comfort during long gaming sessions.

These headphones feature attractive polished details and a black design with red accents, giving them a modern and original finish. In addition, they have flexible microphone, volume knob on earphone and a microphone mute button, ideal to avoid foreign sounds and control the sounds of the game at all times.

GXT 105 Izza Illuminated Mouse

The mouse GXT 105 IZZA count with one exclusive and futuristic design thanks to the fact that its upper part is fully illuminated in 4 interchangeable colors.

For total versatility, this keyboard features ambidextrous design, designed to guarantee maximum comfort and excellent support, as well as with 6 buttons, which give us total control.

Another of the strengths of the GXT 105 Izza Illumited is that it allows us to directly change the speed selection from 600 dpi up to 2400 dpi. And, in addition, it does not require software to configure the buttons, so it can be used immediately and on any desktop thanks to its 1.8 meter long braided cable.

GXT 241 Velica Microphone

If we are fans of the world of streaming and we dare to broadcast any of the matches of the Eurocup, the microphone GXT 241 Velica it is a winning bet.

East USB microphone has metal tripod and housing that make it very easy to install, while your grid filter It helps to reduce background noise as much as possible and to achieve quality and high-precision recordings.

For his part, cardioid recording pattern It is designed to prevent background noise from picking up and thus produce clearer sound, making this microphone the ideal accessory for podcast, voice-over, music recording Y streaming.