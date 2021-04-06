Trust Ozaa: a multifunctional and very comfortable mouse

Available in three colors, this mouse offers a truly impressive price / performance ratio.

The Trust Ozaa mouse has a very ergonomic design, allowing for wrist comfort at all times. It has silent buttons that avoid inconvenience to those around. It also makes it easy to navigate through complex documents, as it includes two scroll wheels: one for vertical scrolling and the other for horizontal scrolling. It also says goodbye to batteries thanks to its built-in rechargeable battery via USB. It invites you to define its speed (800 / 1,200 / 1,600 / 2,400 dpi) and connects to the computer through a micro USB receiver. It is available in three colors: black, white and blue.

Gadget thinks

With an effective range of up to 10 meters, this mouse is a real treat: super ergonomic (great support for your thumb to rest), perfect overall size, glides smoothly, and its precision is ideal for common computer tasks; it can be useful for undemanding video games. The buttons and wheels are also diligent and the materials give off a very nice touch. We cannot talk to you about autonomy because we have been with it for about 20 days, about 9 hours of use a day, and there it continues without complaint … Come on, we loved it.

www.trust.com

49.99 euros